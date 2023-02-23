Man's 'Functional' Iron Man Suit is Giving People 'Rocketeer' Vibes, Video Goes Viral

While most children are addicted to PlayStation and video games these days, it is always a good idea to go out of the house and play some outdoor games. To make sure this happens, a dad made a fascinating toy. Taking to Twitter, a page named, ‘How Things Work’ posted a video of the same. To everyone’s surprise, the father has created a “functional Iron Man suit." According to the page, the man constructed the suit in his backyard. The video comes from the first public display of the equipment.

In the video, the man can be seen wearing the suit on his back. Further into the video, he takes a big leap into the sky and is soon flying all over. He is also holding something in his hands through which changes the direction. “This father constructed a functional Iron Man suit in his backyard and this was his first display in public," read the caption.

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with over 2 million views. “Rocketeer vibes love it!"

Meanwhile, earlier, a dad made a fascinating toy for his kids. Going by the Twitter name ‘Action Movie Kid,’ the man managed to create an epic ‘flamethrower’ for his kids. According to a report by Dexerto, the father in question is Daniel ‘Hashi’ Hashimoto. He has posted a Twitter video of his kids playing with a cordless leafblower with orange and red silk fabric. It has been tied to the nozzle.

“Did we just build the best toy ever?" read the caption of the video. Children in the clip can be seen enjoying and having the times of their lives. Just below the original video, he posted another video with his VFX talents. The edited video shows realistic flames jetting out the end of the leafblower.

