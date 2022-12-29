Man’s Genitals Amputated After Medical Negligence, Court Orders Hospital Pay Compensation

Doctors and the medical fraternity can be life-savers in most cases but on some occasions, medical negligence or an erroneous activity by a doctor can either claim a patient’s life or leave them in a condition worse than before.

A similar case has come to light from France, where a man, who prefers to remain anonymous, had to pay a huge price for the negligence of the doctors treating him. The man’s private part had to be amputated after medical negligence led to cancer spreading to his genital area.

In 2014, the 30-year-old father of three was diagnosed with Carcinoma, a type of cancer. After being diagnosed, he was treated at the Nantes University Hospital where due to the negligence of the doctors, cancer spread so much that it reached the private part of the person. The result of this was that the doctors cut off his genitals saying that if they didn’t do it, the person would die. His life was ruined after the surgery, the man took the matter to court.

A hearing was held in the Administrative Court of Nantes in the matter and it was observed after an investigation that cancer had spread to the private part of the person due to wrong treatment by the doctors at the hospital.

The court passed an order to the hospital to give Rs 54 lakh to the victim as compensation for his ruined life. Talking to local media, the wife of the patient said that the man was in such pain that he almost tried to cut off his genitals himself but was stopped by her.

