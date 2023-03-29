The heartwarming side of Twitter never fails to amaze us. A photographer saw that a baby sloth had somehow gotten separated from its mother. While the mama sloth was higher up on a tree, the baby was at the bottom of the trunk. He carefully picked the baby up and returned it safely to his mother’s arms. What happens next would make anyone smile from ear to ear. The mama sloth extends her arm towards the photographer and thanks him with a handshake or what a Twitter user has pointed out - a Sloth’s version of a fist bump. The tweet along with the clip read, “She thanked him."

Social media users were in awe of the precious moment captured on camera. Many remarked how gentle both the mother sloth and the photographer were. For them amidst the turmoil going around the world, it was clips like these that made their day. “The photographer is really caring, and the sloth mother is also very kind," a user wrote.

Another tweet read, “With everything else going on right now… So beautiful to see this."

“Thanks to the photographer for sending it to her mother’s arms," tweeted a user.

This is not the only animal-human interaction that has garnered the attention of people on social media. A video of a friendly squirrel playing with a family at a park has gone viral on the internet, capturing the hearts of viewers worldwide. The footage, which was shared on Twitter, features a spunky squirrel climbing onto a baby pram, then onto the woman, and finally approaching the person who was recording the clip. The little animal can be seen peeking out of the person’s pocket and engaging in playful antics that are sure to put a smile on your face.

As the video progresses, the squirrel appears to be fond of the person recording the clip, moving in and out of his pocket, and exploring his surroundings. The playful creature seems to be comfortable around humans, and its friendly nature has endeared it to many.

The video has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with users commenting on the squirrel’s adorable behavior and how much they enjoyed watching it.

