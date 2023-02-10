While grieving a death is never easy, the loss of a grandparent can pose a challenge in learning to cope because of the special relationship we share with them. But this Twitter user has found a permanent solution to ‘lessen the pain’. In a special tribute, the man decided to ink precious memories of his grandparents on his body. While sharing the tattoos online, the Twitter user revealed that he, unfortunately, lost his paternal grandmother and maternal grandfather within a span of 9 months last year. Just days ago, he carved a permanent way to remember them.

One of his tattoos includes a floral cup of tea which is dedicated to his grandmother who loved enjoying the hot drink regularly. Another one is a caricature of a tiger donning a flannel vest paired with a checkered lungi. The cartoonish figure appears to be hiding something in his hand and the user explains that it is imlis (tamarind). While sharing the photos of his new tats, the man wrote, “Last year, within 9 months I lost my daadi and my naanu. Today, I made permanent the ways I’d like to remember them. My ajji with a strong cup of chaha and my ajoba- cheekily hiding imlis from his garden." Take a look at the tweet here:

The emotional tribute has moved many to tear up. A user commented, “I wish I could hug you rn. I really do."

Another wrote, “These are soo lovely! The tiger interpretation of your grandad is making me tear up idk why."

One more joined, “This is so cute I’m crying in the morning."

Meanwhile, a user added, “So, so beautiful. So happy you could decide on/create designs that represent them best and keep them close to you. My love to you."

The photos have amassed over sixty-two thousand views and more than two thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. In a similar instance, previously, a granddaughter got herself inked with the names of her grandparents to pay them a special tribute. A video of her grandparent’s reaction instantly went viral on social media. Take a look at it here:

Would you ever give this modern way of tribute a try?

