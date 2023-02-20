Introducing your partner to your parent is always a nerve-wracking moment. So much goes into making sure the moment is not awkward. But what are you supposed to do when your choice of partner is less than conventional? A son introduced his car as his partner to his father and let’s just say the first meeting did not unfold in the way it was supposed to. The clip was from the TLC show, My Strange Addiction. Nathaniel, the son in question, began his confession by telling his father that there is something important they must talk about. He did not beat around the bush and quickly mentioned that he was in an intimate relationship with Chase—his car.

Needless to say, the father had a few questions for his son. He needed to know when this unusual relationship first began. Nathaniel let his dad know that it started when he was younger and didn’t have many friends. The father responded in the affirmative, stating that he had “always been kind-of a loner."

Nathaniel went on to explain, “I just started having those feelings more and more after I hit puberty and it just became more and more serious after that as far as the sexual side and the emotional side."

While the father tried to explain that cars are just objects and not something you can be in an intimate relationship with. He also had a moment of self-reflection and blamed himself for not being there for his son enough.

People on the internet were not sure what to feel about this relationship either. While some proceeded to make puns about the relationship having the potential to go places. Others were wondering how Nathaniel would handle if anything goes wrong with Chase.

A YouTube user commented, “I love the fact that he not only has a serious relationship with his car, it’s also a male car and he explicitly states its gender as male."

Another comment read, “God this video is such a rollercoaster somehow it manages to swing wildly between hysterical, terrifying and disgusting, and kind of cute (doing something nice for a car’s birthday? you know what, I support that)."

My Strange Addiction was a TLC show that brings to its audience some of the most dangerous and sometimes even life-threatening addictive behaviors. The episodes feature adults who take solace in their extreme compulsions to handle their emotional scars.

