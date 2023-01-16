Man’s Query for ‘The Most Underrated but Effective Fitness Advice’ Gets Solved on Twitter

Fitness is the key to a healthy life. It helps an individual to lead a stress-free life where physical and mental problems are jeopardised to allow the inner self to be at peace. However, not every ‘fit’ move can bring the required effectiveness to a person as it varies, depending on the needs and requirements of their bodies. In due course, a man inquired about his query of ‘the most underrated but very effective fitness advice’ which got solved by not a fitness expert but Twitterverse that came up with their own definitions and sources of fitness.

Internet user, Vivek, asked Twitterati, " What is the most underrated but very effective fitness advice?" People took no time in responding to the tweet and gave several responses to the man. They also shared their own experiences of how a fitness routine has led them to attain a required healthy motive. Suggestions such as, “Drink water", “Intermittent Fasting", “Breathing exercises", “Avoid sugar", “take sufficient sleep", etc., lined up on the micro-blogging site, proving that there’s no end to this conversation as ‘all fingers are not the same’, literally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some mentioned the things that have kept them sane and healthy as one of them said, “eating only twice a day was the key to my decade-long weight loss plateau. No calorie restriction, just 2 meals only!" while another one stated, “Eliminating unnecessarily food… It worked for me… Have lost 15 kgs in last 3 months.." To add to the basics, a chunk of users commented about performing everyday tasks that would eliminate the need of taking out time for exercising and the alike. “Climb a tree. Bath in a pond. Paint a wall. Handwash clothes. Take the staircase. Dig soil in the garden. To be our own carpenter, plumber, electrician," read a not-so-unique tweet.

Truly, social media has brought people together and given them a platform to discuss anything and everything. Indeed, it has turned into a hot ‘platform’ of discussion.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here