Roses are often associated with love and romance, which is why they have become a popular gift for couples on dates. The gesture of giving roses is a way to create a romantic atmosphere and show your partner that you value and appreciate them. However, a man went over and above to make such efforts and asked a woman out on a date by giving her a beautiful rose painting rather than just a rose! His handmade gift, thus, made online users fall for him and his sweet efforts!

Taking to Twitter, a user named Rosie Nguyen aka Jasmine Girl, shared how a boy asked her out in a not-so-signature way after she revealed her love for flowers but didn’t like plucking them out. Taking this into consideration, the guy made a rose painting for her and sent it across with a letter that read, “Dear Rosie, Roses are red, Violets are blue, I would really love to go out with you." He also made her Yes/No tick boxes and ended with a note, “Please detach your response and return it in the enclosed envelope." Interestingly, the envelope also had a flower stamp that completed his wonderful gift and gave the internet an absolute ‘aww’ moment.

His intricate way of winning a woman’s heart sent Twitter into a frenzy as they loved his old-fashioned techniques that were amped up by his efforts to make it special. “This is way too cute. Showing affection in an old-fashioned way sometimes makes you fall in love deeper. I mean love letters, paintings, books, poetry that stuffs melt my heart right away," wrote a user". “This is the cutest thing i’ve seen all month. i should do something like this for someone someday!!," said another.

Some users also longed for such a wholesome moment as one of them commented, “this is ur romcom arc and i love being able to witness it" while the other one said, “I would hang this on my wall forever". Meanwhile, the woman also posted how she reacted to it and wrote, “legit drove 2 hours to the west side and back during LA rush hour today to hand deliver my response because the post office is closed and I didn’t wanna wait an extra day for him to see it lord help me."

