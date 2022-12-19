Home » BUZZ » WATCH: When Maradona Cheered Wildly From the Stands as Messi Made FIFA World Cup Debut

WATCH: When Maradona Cheered Wildly From the Stands as Messi Made FIFA World Cup Debut

A viral video shows Diego Maradona cheering exuberantly as Lionel Messi stepped in as a substitute, making his FIFA World Cup debut in 2006.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 12:45 IST

International

Maradona cheering for Messi at FIFA World Cup 2006 video goes viral. (Credits: YouTube/@MessiTheBoss)
Maradona cheering for Messi at FIFA World Cup 2006 video goes viral. (Credits: YouTube/@MessiTheBoss)

Lionel Messi held the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy and the world was moved by the gravity of the moment. Football fans celebrated the win, with Argentine fans claiming that Messi has finally settled the GOAT debate. It has been reminding fans of another footballing great, Diego Maradona, and a video featuring the two legends from 2006 has been going viral.

In the video, Maradona cheers wildly from the stands as Messi comes on as a substitute to make his World Cup debut in 2006. Fans have called Messi the “true heir" to Maradona and going by the clip, it would appear that Maradona knew it right from the start. “The legacy is now complete," wrote one fan after the conclusion to the breathtaking match between Argentina and France.

Though it ended up being a Messi show through and through, football fans agreed that French star Kylian Mbappe emerged as a worthy opponent. The match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time. In fact, Mbappe beat out Messi to win the golden boot at the tournament for his iconic performance. Football fans all over the world were in awe of the Messi vs Mbappe show.

first published: December 19, 2022, 12:21 IST
last updated: December 19, 2022, 12:45 IST
