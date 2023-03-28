Actor and comedian Marc Evan Jackson made an important announcement on social media, revealing the name of a Corgi that he recently met. In a recent tweet, Jackson shared a photo of himself with the adorable pup and revealed that the Corgi’s name is Cheddar. Fans of the popular television show Brooklyn Nine-Nine will recognize the name Cheddar as the beloved pet of Captain Holt, played by Andre Braugher. Cheddar is a fixture on the show, often serving as a source of comic relief with his quirky antics and lovable personality. Jackson sharing the snap alongside the real-life Cheddar tweeted, “Important Announcement. This Corgi’s name…is actually CHEDDAR! So very nice to meet you all."

The revelation of the real-life Cheddar has sent fans of the show into a frenzy, with many sharing their excitement on social media. Some have even shared that their furry companions share the same name as the doggo in the snap. Marc Evan Jackson’s tweet also garnered attention from animal lovers, who have praised the actor for his adorable photo. A Twitter user wrote, “Aw Cheddar the best corgi ever, I love being reminded of Brooklyn 99. I miss that show so much."

“He found the right fluffy boy!" read another tweet.

“I have no idea who you are and how you ended up on my Twitter page but tell cheddar I love him and I’m very happy to know that he exists," wrote a user.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a hit TV show created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. The popular American police procedural comedy television series premiered on Fox in September 2013. The show follows the lives of detectives working in the fictional 99th precinct of the NYPD in Brooklyn. Despite its initial cancellation by Fox in 2018, it was picked up by NBC and has continued to receive critical acclaim and a loyal fan following.

It stars Andy Samberg as Detective Jake Peralta, a talented cop who has always had it easy. However, things change when a new captain, Ray Holt, played by Andre Braugher, arrives and demands that Peralta respects the badge. Along with Peralta, the show follows the lives of other police officers in Brooklyn’s 99th precinct. Detective Amy Santiago, played by Melissa Fumero, is extremely competitive and determined to catch up with Peralta in terms of arrests.

