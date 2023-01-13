'Marrying Only to Satisfy Parents': Chinese Bride Breaks Down Over 'Forced' Wedding

Forced marriage is a violation of human rights and countries from all across the world have taken practical measures to entirely eradicate the phenomenon. Unfortunately, the existence of marriage without the consent of both parties involved still prevails in society. A 20-year-old woman in China, who recently fell prey to the practice, went viral on the internet as a video of her dramatic breakdown at her wedding surfaced on social media. According to South China Morning Post, the bride identified to be Yan, who resides in the Guizhou province located in Southwestern China, admitted that she isn’t in love with the groom but nodded yes to the marriage only to satisfy the demands of her parents.

A new story on Ning Video suggested that Yan, who had no plan for getting married, got hitched to a man who she went on a blind date with. The video of her wedding that’s garnered massive traction on social media, features the bride in a white dress. But seemingly she doesn’t appear to be happy. At one point, Yan reportedly turns away from the camera just to break down completely.

The report suggested Yan admitted that she doesn’t want to get married and that she is only doing it under the pressure of meeting her parent’s expectations and satisfying the cultural norms. The bride reportedly expressed, “My parents are getting older, and so am I." Talking about society, she added, “My relatives are pushing me, and neighbours gossip about me."

Yan explained that she began looking for a husband just to get rid of the societal pressure and after meeting a man on a blind date, chose to marry him. But she admitted that she isn’t in love with the groom. The 20-year-old believes that she cannot see a future for herself anymore. “Getting married is to make my parents feel relieved. I feel that I don’t have a future for myself," Yan said.

The bride’s story has moved many social media users on Douyin (China’s Tiktok) in mainland china by amassing over 11,000 responses in the comment section. While a section prayed for the young bride’s happy life after marriage, many got emotional after watching her hurt.

