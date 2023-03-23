A massive asteroid, over 50 metres in diameter, is set to make its closest approach to the Earth on March 26. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), on Twitter, revealed that this newly discovered heavenly body named 2023 DZ2 will pass by the Earth is a once-in-a-decade phenomenon. Scientists were earlier worried about DZ2 impacting the Earth in 2026. Data collected since then has warded off this concern. In a tweet posted on March 21, NASA Asteroid Watch said that 2023 DZ2 will make its closest approach to our planet this week. It said that such a huge asteroid making it passing by close to the Earth happens rarely– about once a decade.

“A newly discovered #asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will safely pass by Earth on Saturday at 100K+ miles away. While close approaches are a regular occurrence, one by an asteroid of this size (140-310 ft) happens only about once per decade, providing a unique opportunity for science," the tweet said.

The tweet mentions March 25 as the day of the closest approach. This is according to Eastern Daylight Time. According to Indian Standard Time, the asteroid’s closest approach will be on March 26.

Regardless of the date, the event offers a critical learning experience for astronomers. NASA elaborated on that in another tweet.

“Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network are using this close approach to learn as much as possible about 2023 DZ2 in a short time period - good practice for #PlanetaryDefense in the future if a potential asteroid threat were ever discovered," it said.

According to NASA, the average estimated diameter of the asteroid is 54.74 metres. As of 1:05 pm IST, it was 16,46,514 km away from the Earth. At its nearest distance, it will still be 1,75,030 km away from the blue planet.

An EarthSky report suggested that scientists, for a short while, were of the view that during a future orbit, the asteroid could possibly collide with the Earth. They had suggested March 27, 2026 as the impact day. However, officials recently cleared the asteroid of this risk.

In a different interview, NASA astronomer and planetary defender Dr Kelly Fast explained that Earth now has the technology to shift the paths of dangerous asteroids to protect the planet.

The species-saving technology is still under work and needs some more time to be introduced into the field.

