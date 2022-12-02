MBA Student Forced To Wash Utensils After He Gatecrashed Wedding in Madhya Pradesh

A video of a wedding gate crasher forced to wash utensils as part of a punishment for eating free food has left many miffed on the internet. The incident that took place at a wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh has now gone viral. The gatecrasher, identified to be an MBA student, ate food at the event without invitation. A man, seemingly one of the organizers of the event, can be seen asking the student if he knows the punishment for eating free food, as the latter continues to wash the utensils after being caught.

“Are you aware of the punishment for having free food? You should wash the utensils neatly as you do at your own house," the man recording the video can be heard saying in Hindi. The man continues to gauge details about the student to find out what he is studying and where he lives. The student reveals he is studying MBA in Bhopal and hails from Jabalpur. Further, the man inquires if his parents don’t send money to him to eat food. “You are earning a bad name for Jabalpur," added the person recording the video.

At one point in the clip, the student is also asked how he feels about receiving the punishment of washing plates. The student replies, “Now that I have had free food, I must do something to compensate for it."

Watch the video here:

The viral clip has left many irked about the prospect of punishing someone for eating food at a wedding. Many believed that a warning would have been sufficient, another section of the internet stated that the organizers should have expressed leniency as it was a happy occasion. While responding to the clip, a user said, “Poor kid, couldn’t they let one kid eat? That’s so horrible to do."

Another called it a shameful act, “It’s so shame, if anyone eats at your party you should be happy rather than punishing/humiliating someone like this. Change in the thought process and attitude is very much required."

One more joined, “Disgusting people can’t even feed one boy."

What’s your take on the incident?

