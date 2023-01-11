MBA to B Tech: How These 'Chaiwalas' With Degrees are Brewing 'Quali-Tea' Business in West Bengal

Purulia: Tea is more than a beverage to Indians. It’s an emotion! And this emotion has materialised for the residents of West Bengal. With more than 150 shops across the country, MBA Chaiwala has now set up an outlet in the Purulia district. Its widespread popularity has made Bengalis excited about the new ‘tea’ junction which is located in the Purulia City centre. The café is aesthetically decorated for customers to enjoy music while sipping their ‘cutting chai’.

The ‘Chai’ That Turned into ‘Quali-Tea’ Business

Advertisement

Prafulla Billore, aka the MBA Chaiwala, is the successful owner of the venture that initially started with Rs 8,000 as the investment but now runs a business worth crores. MBA Chaiwala has earned a name for itself by establishing multiple outlets in different parts of the country. The franchise inspired many to seek entrepreneurship as a career option by doing something out of the box that also relates to the needs and problems of the common man.

Advertisement

The ‘Chai’ That Brewed Later…

Advertisement

It looks like Mr. Billore’s unique set-up has already started impacting several people and how! Taking motivation from MBA Chaiwala, two young engineers, Alamgir Khan and Rahul Ali, opened a tea shop called B.Tech Chaiwala in the Malda district of West Bengal.

Both students belonged to Ghani Khan Choudhury Institute of Engineering. While Alamgir did a certificate and diploma course in mechanical engineering in 2017, Rahul did the same in computer engineering. Meanwhile, Alamgir passed B.Tech in 2021 from Swami Vivekananda Institute of Science and Technology, Kolkata.

Advertisement

Both Alamgir and Rahul belong to hard-working families with the latter’s father, Mansoor Ali, being a taxi driver by profession. On the other hand, Alamgir’s father, Shahenshah Khan, left no stone unturned in putting his shoulders to the wheel and educating his five children with Alamgir being the eldest. With B.Tech Chaiwala, the families believe that their sons will be able to manage to set up a successful venture and conquer the heights.

Interestingly, many people have shown interest in Alamgir and Rahul’s B.Tech Chaiwala. A large section of local youth flock to the tea shop to chat over a hot cup of tea which is prepared and served by the duo themselves.

Truly, the stories of educated ‘Chaiwalas’ has proved that inculcating the values of a resolute, strong-headed, and challenging being can drive an individual into achieving what he/she actually strives for.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here