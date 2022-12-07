MCD Election Results 2022: AAP Workers Dance to Manoj Tiwari's Rinkiya ke Papa to Celebrate Win

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the MCD elections after claiming 134 seats, which is past the halfway mark of the 250-member civic body. It ended BJP’s 15-year power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after the party closed at 104 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP supporters couldn’t keep calm as they started dancing at the party’s headquarters in Delhi. What grabbed the attention of the users was how the supporters of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party grooved on Manoj Tiwari’s ‘Rinkiya Ke Papa‘ song. The Bhojpuri song was a popular rendition given by the Delhi BJP former chief Tiwari.

In the video that went viral on social media, AAP members could be seen dancing and howling at BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s popular song. The workers danced, cheered, and sang along with garlands around their necks that depicted their happiness after the party’s win in Delhi. ‘Rinkiya ke Papa’ played on the background screen as the AAP workers took a dig at Manoj Tiwari who was the Delhi BJP president till 2020. He was also at the forefront of the MCD polls this year. It was during his tenure that the cash-rich BJP party registered a record victory in the 2017 MCD elections.

As the AAP supporters now got a way to share the joy of their victory, several users started reacting to the clip where they danced on the Bhojpuri track. Memes and funny jokes took over the video which amassed over 200K views on Twitter.

Meanwhile, celebrations started at the AAP office in the national capital just after trends showed that the party was set to take over the MCD by defeating BJP. The moment when the party won 78 seats and led 56 others, the supporters started celebrating by chanting ‘AAP hi aayegi’ slogans. Thus, it gained an ultimate lead thereafter and put an end to BJP’s long sprint in MCD.

