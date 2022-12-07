MCD Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE Updates: Here's How Social Media Reaction as AAP Wins MCD

MCD Election Results 2022 Memes LIVE: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning the MCD elections with a majority of 134 seats, it dislodged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power after 15 years. The counting of votes for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls began early in the morning on December 7 and after a neck-to-neck battle between the AAP and BJP, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party went past the halfway mark in the 250-member civic body. Meanwhile, BJP closed at 104 seats. As the battle between the two political parties ended in the second half of the day, social media doesn’t want to stop as they start putting out memes and jokes on the internet.

With such ‘buzz’ being created all over the country, how can social media be ‘shunned’ with people posting about their favourite leaders or parties while taking a dig at the opponents in a not-so-literal sense? Memefest has taken over the internet as people can’t keep calm after the results are out!

Be it a child dramatically dressed as PM Narendra Modi or wearing a muffler like Arwind Kejriwal, fancy things like this often attract people with such light and trendy content. Thence, netizens ensure that the show must go on! They flood social media sites with relatable memes and hilarious quotes that are often inspired by movie characters, their famous scenes, or any other ‘viral’ content that everyone finds funny and engaging. After all, such a level pegging battle between the parties must culminate with something that lightens up the mood and warms up the public.

Like Chhota Kejriwal melting hearts with his cuteness and taking over the crowd’s enthusiasm to another level, the meme fest that began on the internet will surely be an enjoyable sight.

Meanwhile, people now wait in anticipation for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results that will be out tomorrow. While it looks like a clean sweep for the BJP in Gujarat which is supposedly PM Narendra Modi’s ‘own’ state, it’ll be interesting to see who takes the baton in Himachal Pradesh.

