Who doesn’t love to sleep? An average human requires about 6-8 hours of sleep to give their body ample rest and wake up feeling rejuvenated. You may have noticed that it becomes very difficult to function when you do not get a good night’s sleep. But what if we told you that there is a man who has not slept in over 60 years? A YouTube video about a Vietnamese man claiming to have not slept since 1962 has taken the internet by storm.

Thai Ngoc, an 80-year-old man, claims that several decades ago, he caught a fever as a child after which he could never sleep again. The one-of-a-kind case might make Ngoc seem superhuman but he too wants to have a peaceful sleep like others around him. But he claims that the fever in 1962 snatched his sleep forever.

Media reports suggest that Ngoc’s family, including his wife, children, friends and neighbours have never seen him sleep. Many people have tried to take a test of Ngoc’s condition. However, none of them could refute his claims. The 80-year-old’s condition is known as insomnia and sleepless nights can hurt a person’s physical and mental health. But it doesn’t seem to affect his health at all. Ngoc is fit and maintains his health by following a good diet. He also drinks green tea and is fond of wine but he feels the same emptiness in life that one might if they don’t sleep.

A YouTuber by the name Drew Binsky searched for Thai Ngoc in Vietnam and found him. Posted on February 2, the video has over 3.6 million views and shows the man being interviewed in detail. It also shows that nobody has clues as to why the man cannot sleep.

Naturally, people in the comment section were as surprised. A user commented, “His story has been widespread in Vietnam media for a while. I remember reading about him when I was younger. It’s nice to see him still being healthy and well." Another user commented, “Basically this man got the most time on earth who ever lived."

