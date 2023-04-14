Meet Aaliya Mir, Jammu And Kashmir's Only Woman Wildlife Rescuer

Talking about ‘heaven on earth’ Kashmir, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? The charming Dal Lake, the houseboats, and the green meadows lined with pine, right? While Jammu & Kashmir is indeed a paradise, rarely we have been informed that the valley is also battling with the problem of human-animal conflict. What is it, you may ask? It simply means encounters between human beings and animals that can lead to undesirable consequences like the loss of life, livelihoods and even property.

This issue has reportedly worsened in the last few years, keeping Kashmir’s sole female wildlife conservationist Aaliya Mir on her toes. As per the report in WION, Aaliya has been rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals for more than 17 years.

Apart from being the region’s first female wildlife rescuer, Aaliya is also the Project Head of Wildlife SOS Jammu and Kashmir. From snakes, bears, and birds to leopards, Aaliya’s initiative has made her quite popular in the Kashmir valley.

Aaliya has also been felicitated with the wildlife conservation award by Jammu and Kashmir. She was honoured by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha at the celebration of World Forestry Day this year in March, which was held by the Jammu and Kashmir Collective Forests. This felicitation also made her the first woman in the region to be awarded with such honour.

In her conversation with WION, Aaliya revealed that while she was entering this profession, she faced a lot of challenges, as it was dominated by men. However, it wasn’t the team, but the people on the ground that posed a challenge for her. She revealed that people first didn’t believe that she was leading a team and asked her to go home. The report quoted Aaliya as saying, “The challenge is when we go among the local people, and there you feel that the people listen to men more than women. But I have been able to make that impression through my work. The people always thought I was just a part of the team, and some would even tell me to go home, but when they saw that I was leading the team and saw my work, the mindset would change within sometime after that."

Last year in May, Aaliya’s video of rescuing a “six-foot-wide rat snake" took the internet by storm. It happened after the reptile’s head was clung to the foot flap of a scooty and the snake ended up frightening the onlookers. In conversation with News18, Aaliya revealed, “It was a six-foot-wide rat snake that had got lodged badly in the scooty. A forceful retraction would have injured the snake. We had to open the flaps of the scooty and remove it safely." Mir finally brought it out and boxed it in, to be released in the wild later.

