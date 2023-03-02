A man from Bhopal has been going viral for imitating cawing. No, it’s not a gimmick, he can really do that and proof has been shared on social media as well. Recently, a user tweeted a video of a Bhopal man who is also called the “crow whisperer of Bhopal." In the clip, he is being addressed as ‘Akku bhai.’ He is seen standing on a field with no crows in the sky initially. The man then imitates cawing to call the crows nearby. What happens next will surprise you. As soon as he cawed, the video showed crows starting to gather. The internet was stunned to see such a reaction from the birds and hailed him as ‘the crow man."

The clip begins with a man filming Akku bhai as he demonstrates his skill. A voice is heard in the background, “Humare Akku bhai kauwe bulayenge. Dekhlo abhi aasmaan khaali hai. Kahi bhi ek bhi (kauwe) nahi hai. Nazar nahi aa rahe. Ab ye dekho (our Akku brother will call the crows. There’s not a single crow flying in the sky. Not even one can be spotted. Now see this)." The man (Akku bhai) begins to caw. The person behind the camera continues, “Dekho. Ye aana chalu ho gaye. Ye aa rahe hai dekhlo (see, they are here. They are coming here)." As the crows gathered around the man, everyone cheered and hollered.

Advertisement

The video was tweeted with the caption, “The famous Crow Whisperer of Bhopal, India." The video has already amassed more than 65,000 views.

Check it out here:

Advertisement

The video attracted the attention of many users. A few wondered what did the crow whisperer do after the birds gathered, while others wondered what he might be saying in ‘crow language.’ Some felt that the call for the crows should not be for fun and mischief. “The crow man", wrote a social-media user.

A user wondered, “What does he do after the crows gather?"

Advertisement

An individual wrote, “I hope the crows get some benefit from his call. They should not feel that it’s a mischief or a fun call. Playing with nature has repercussions."

Another user wondered, “I wonder what signal/message he is giving? I wonder, what he could be saying in crow language? Is it a distress call or a call for food? Only they would know."

“I would not have believed this had it not been captured", wrote a Twitter user.

What are your thoughts about this video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here