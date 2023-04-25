Meet Auto-GPT, the Autonomous AI Agent that Takes ChatGPT to Another Level

Based on the GPT-4 language model, Auto-GPT is an experimental artificial intelligence agent that’s capable of carrying out many tasks in a fully autonomous way. It can, theoretically, respond to almost any objective, itself defining the multiple steps to follow in order to achieve the end result. From writing and coding to summarizing and organizing, it can do all kinds of tasks, all by itself. Freshly launched, the Auto-GPT project has already gained much attention after being shared in open-source form on GitHub. The initiative aims to create a kind of mini-agent capable of carrying out a particular mission, anticipating the different actions to be carried out in order to reach its goal. In fact, from a single initial request, it automatically produces further prompts, analyzing at each stage whether these have been adequately fulfilled.

From an initial goal expressed in natural language, Auto-GPT can launch several autonomous tasks and automatic loops to reach its goal. In this way, it can perform online research, summarize it, write overviews and even code. It could create an application from scratch, for example, testing it as much as necessary and debugging it as needed, all without any human intervention.

Auto-GPT is still at an experimental stage, but it clearly offers a glimpse of what artificial general intelligence could look like, capable of directly competing with human intelligence. While Auto-GPT and ChatGPT are based on the same language technology, they do not operate in the same way. While humans must drive all operations with ChatGPT by entering individual prompts, Auto-GPT is fully autonomous in achieving a task, making it faster and more productive.

While professionals can use the original code to develop their own tools, public users have few opportunities to try it out. One of the best ways to discover the numerous possibilities offered by Auto-GPT is to test AgentGPT, a web “version" of the program. You first have to give a name to your agent and set a goal for it. Then, you’ll see the conversational agent get to work, all by itself, to carry out a multitude of actions. And the result is often amazing, which could further fuel people’s anxiety about one day losing their jobs to this kind of technology.

