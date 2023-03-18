Home » Buzz » Meet Claude, the AI-powered Chatbot That Could Rival ChatGPT

Meet Claude, the AI-powered Chatbot That Could Rival ChatGPT

A new alternative to ChatGPT was recently unveiled by the American start-up Anthropic. Named Claude, this artificial intelligence could stand out from its famous rival by being more ethical and interactive with users.

Competitors to ChatGPT are starting to emerge, such as the AI-powered chatbot, Claude. (Credits: AFP)
A new alternative to ChatGPT was recently unveiled by the American start-up Anthropic. Named Claude, this artificial intelligence could stand out from its famous rival by being more ethical and interactive with users. While Claude has an interface and a way of working that’s similar to ChatGPT, this chatbot is also intended to be simpler and more natural to use.

It is not yet possible to try Claude, but Anthropic claims that it can already perform research and provide summaries, write texts on a given theme or even code. The start-up also promises a much more conversational robot than ChatGPT. It should be able to be more interactive with users in its answers, while striving to relay only reliable data, all of which is grounded in a resolutely positive approach.

This new bot will be available in two versions: Claude, a state-of-the-art model, and Claude Instant, a more lightweight and less expensive version. Anthropic can already count on several partners, such as the DuckDuckGo search engine and the question-and-answer site Quora to test its expertise. The company also benefits from significant financial support from Google.

Anyone hoping to test Claude will need to wait a little longer. But it’s already possible to sign up to a waiting list here https://www.anthropic.com/earlyaccess.

