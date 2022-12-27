Meet Ethiopia’s Mursi Tribe, The Last One To Follow Traditional Attire, Rituals

The world is home to a varied populace, which ranges from ultra-urban people in cosmopolitan cities to certain tribes who inhabit the wilderness. There are quite a few tribes, in different parts of the world, whose traditions and customs have piqued the intrigue of many, time and again. Some of their customs may seem extremely regressive or violent to us, but it is their way of life. One such tribe is the Mursi Tribe, living in Ethiopia, East Africa. Their habitat is the Oman Valley, located on the border of South Ethiopia and Sudan. According to the mursi.org website, their total population is around 10,000.

Being one of the last tribes of Africa who still follow ancient traditional clothing and customs, the most distinguished feature of the Mursi tribe is the large wooden plates worn by their women after cutting their lips. When a girl reaches the age of 15 or 16, her lower lip is sliced and kept open by a wet plug while it heals. The extent to which the lip should be stretched is entirely up to the girls. The excruciating procedure lasts for several months. In comparison to older married women with children, young married women and unmarried girls are more likely to use lip plates. They are typically worn during significant rites like marriages, offering men meals, and milking cows.

There are several interpretations of the lip plate. First of all, it is believed to be a beauty emblem. Since it is proudly worn when serving the husband meals, it symbolises the woman’s commitment to him. However, the lip plate is removed after the husband’s death. Last but not least, the plate serves as a potent symbol of the Mursi identity. Without it, they run the risk of appearing to belong to a different tribe.

The Mursi tribe is also known to be violent and does not hesitate to kill any trespasser. The Ethiopian government has thus banned contact with them.

