Meet Harsh Rajput, The Content Creator Who Bought Audi From YouTube Earnings

There’s no dearth of content and content creators on the web. Thanks to the pandemic and the lockdown, there was a wave of new content creators, who are very successful today. One of them is Harsh Rajput from Bihar. The creator went viral in 2021 for YouTube videos of spoof interviews while roaming the streets.

Harsh Rajput started making videos of spoof news reporting back in 2021 and went viral shortly after. Known for his video series “Dhakad News", Harsh used to go on the streets and talk to people who did illogical things. He then used to get angry and mock and beat them.

Harsh was not a famous personality on the internet until 2020 but in the next two years, he made a huge name for himself and has more than 3.38 million (33.8 lakh) YouTube subscribers and over 1.45 lakh Instagram followers. The YouTuber and Instagram fame makes a fortune from his videos.

The proof of his high income is his November 2022 photograph that he posted on Instagram. The photo shows his backyard where an Audi A4 stands shining in the sun. The Rs 50 lakh car is the YouTuber’s latest buy and proof that he earns about Rs 2-5 lakhs from the video platform every month due to his large fanbase and innumerable views on every video.

Captioned – “This is my house (left one) You can see the condition of the surrounding. You have no control over the environment you are born in, but the environment you live in is in your hands, so wherever you are and, in any condition, do not stop dreaming, and see them big, very big. Because dreams do come true."

The caption suggested that Harsh came from a small background where his family did not have a lot of money while he grew up. But he decided to change his fate by dreaming big and working on it. As a result, today he is capable enough to buy a luxury car for himself and his family.

