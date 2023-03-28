There are only a few people who genuinely don’t like dogs. Even if you are scared of these adorable beings, you are bound to let out an ‘aww’ after watching their antics. Speaking about dogs, there exist different breeds. Some are quite small like a pomeranian and a poodle, while others like English Mastiff, Irish Wolfhound, and Great Dane are quite large. But, what would be your first reaction after learning about a three-year-old Central Asian Shepherd, that weighs about 85 kg, and standing 6ft tall? A dog parent, named Jamal Miah has received multiple shocking reactions for his adopted dog Kenzo, owing to the animal’s massive size.

According to Yahoo News, Jamal adopted Kenzo after the dog’s previous owner refused to bring him up, calling the animal too big. Whenever Jamal takes Kenzo out for a walk, people stare at the pet, mistaking it for a giant pony or even a lion. “People will question me, like; ‘what is this dog’? They’ll say ‘what is that’? ‘Is that a pony’? ‘Is it a lion’?" says Jamal.

When Kenzo stands on its hind legs, it reaches a height of 6ft. Its weight is similar to that of an adult UK male. Jamal has also been candid in sharing that he spends a huge sum of money to take care of Kenzo, especially taking note of the Asian Shepherd’s eating habits. The dog’s diet includes eating five pounds of raw meat every day. As a result, the dog owner is forced to spend 1,200 dollars on Kenzo’s food.

Speaking about the mixed reactions of people who spot Kenzo in the streets, Jamal says that it is mostly “50-50." While some passersby are terrified of the Central Asian Shepherd, maintaining their distance from the animal, others can’t wait to stroke Kenzo. Jamal, who has two daughters further shared that initially her kids were scared of the pet. Later on, however, they got accustomed to Kenzo, while the pet took up the responsibility of being a protector to his daughters.

Speaking fondly of Kenzo, Jamal revealed that he wants to break the stereotype surrounding big dogs. Despite its mammoth size, Jamal claims that Kenzo is quite friendly with other dogs and people, especially if it knows them prior. He says to share “a really good bond" with Kenzo.

