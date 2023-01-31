Stray animals are often overlooked and sometimes, people do not even check up on them after they meet with an accident. People driving past an injured stray animal in the middle of a busy road is not an unusual sight. That is precisely what happened to an adorable furry companion who was unfortunate enough to meet with a road accident. An Instagram page dedicated to helping stray dogs, Kartavya Society, shared the heartwarming recovery story of dog named Miracle. The clip documented the entire journey, beginning with him lying in the middle of the road. It went on to show how well Miracle is doing now. The caption explained, “It was nothing less than a miracle to find miracle alive on the highway when vehicles were literally running over him while he was lying unconscious after meeting with an accident".

The members of the Kartavya Society found Miracle at the side of the road, injured but alive. They rushed him to the clinic where the vet after a proper examination began his treatment. It was a miracle that the dog was not paralyzed. However, he was in deep shock and was suffering from head injuries. After proper treatment and ample love and care, the furry companion made a complete recovery. Check out the entire story here:

Social media users were in tears over the heartwarming gesture. Many claimed that this had been one of the most beautiful videos they had seen in a while. Others mentioned lauded the saviors of Miracle and remarked if only all humans were this kind, the world would be a better place. A user wrote, “Hats off to these wonderful people. Not even one out of a thousand people would’ve done what these kind, thoughtful folks have done. So happy for Miracle."

Another comment read, “I got to know about Kartavya through Miracle’s post only. But I am glad I got to know about this account. Love this work you guys are doing."

“This is the most beautiful video I have come across in a while. It literally made me cry. Thank you, guys, for what you did and do," another user commented.

Since being shared on Instagram, the clip has amassed over 13 lakh likes.

