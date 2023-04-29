Meet Priya, Who Has Been Living In A Honda City For 4 Years In Dubai

Do we know the story of Priya, an Indian woman who has spent the last four years living in Dubai in a Honda City with her dogs? Well, we always plan where we will be in the next 5 years, our goals and how to achieve them. But do we know what may happen the next moment? This lady, who was earning millions until a few years ago, is living her life in a Honda City.

Priya has spent almost 40 years residing in Dubai. Her parents had a successful company, and they lived a lavish life. But her father unexpectedly passed away one day and since then her mother began to remain unwell. The whole procedure cost a lot of money. Priya tried to handle something but there was a lot of loss in the business and the situation went from bad to worse. Priya’s mother also passed away a few years ago. After that, everything got ruined.

The situation got to a point where Priya was not even left with her house. She even did housekeeping duties. However, she had kept the Honda City car that was linked to her mother’s memories. Her mother reportedly spent her final few days in the same vehicle, according to news sources.

Meanwhile, her visa expired and due to legal restrictions, Priya was unable to leave the country. The debts and the penalty for residing illegally in Dubai for four years came to Rs 26 lakh. Amidst these circumstances, she was living in the car for four years and was waiting for help. Finally, there’s a ray of hope in her life.

After watching the video posted on social media, Jasbir Bassi, a businesswoman from Punjab who serves as the MD of the Car Fare Group in Dubai, came to know about Priya’s predicament via Biju, who works there. Priya was invited to the company’s office by Jasbir Bassi after she learned more about her situation. There, she gave Priya a cheque for the whole amount of her debts. Priya then thanked Jasbir for her assistance and expressed her gratitude.

Jasbir not only promised Priya financial support but also a position within her company. Priya holds three bachelor’s degrees. She was also offered a car from Car Fare, but she turned it down.

