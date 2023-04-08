Meet Sathish, the Tamil Nadu Ex-Cop Who Earns Lakhs a Month From Farming and Fitness

Hailing from Thanjavur district’s Kuruvadipatti village, a 36-year-old ex-cop, Sathish, has been generating a monthly turnover of Rs 4 lakh from his smart work. The Tamil Nadu resident’s journey may serve as an example for many. Since 2009, Sathish was employed by the Tamil Nadu Police Department as a constable. His wife is currently employed in Thanjavur as a police constable. The couple also have a daughter and a son.

According to Sathish, from childhood, he had always dreamt of being a good cop and he had entered the police department in 2009, but due to several untoward workplace incidents and lack of pay raises, he resigned from the job. Initially, he kept his parents in the dark about the matter and told them he was on vacation. Subsequently, Sathish told his wife about his idea to start rearing goats and poultry in their own village. With the nod from his wife, he began to pursue his dreams.

“Although the other police officers with whom I worked advised me that this was not a healthy decision, I was ready to forge my own path and live a happy life without seeking anyone’s advice," Sathish said. Initially, he started goat farming and has since developed two acres of goat fodder on three acres of his own land. He had the idea to turn the agricultural job his father was performing in his own hamlet into a lucrative enterprise suitable for the current climate.

“At first, my parents questioned the decision of quitting my job. I reassured them and gave them the hope that I would be providing positive family leadership," Sathish added. His parents realised the wisdom of his decision as, within six months, he began making enough money.

“I currently own and operate Thanjavur’s largest fitness facility called Power Smack in addition to working in farming and goat rearing," Sathish said. Usually, he leaves for the gym at five in the morning, then travels 10 km to the hamlet, rears goats, produces fodder, and accomplishes all of this work without causing his father any trouble.

Sathish started by raising 150 goats. A total of three acres are divided into one acre for paddy production and two acres for feed for cattle. In this, 75 per cent of the grass species is Jinjwa, which is expensive in northern states and increases healthy body weight in goats, as well as super napier plant types for his goats. He also sells them to the cattle breeders in the adjoining villages.

Sathish makes six figures a month from farming, raising goats, selling grass crop sticks, and running a fitness centre. Having an enthusiastic demeanour as a master at his gym, Sathish has come a long way and gone through many hurdles to develop his own lifestyle. “With strong motivation, I work hard every day, yet never fail to cross a moment without joy, in an effort to attain my life goals by 2027," Sathish said.

Sathish adheres to MS Dhoni’s philosophy of “Process is more important than result" and relentlessly chases his goals.

