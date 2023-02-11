A Brazilian man, who has 98% of his body covered in tattoos, recently had his hand surgically almost cut in two and said that the procedure wasn’t painful at all. Marcelo “B-boy" De Souza Ribeiro, from Bocaiúva, Brazil, said that he underwent three surgeries under anaesthesia to get his left hand modified.

Talking to Insider, Marcelo said, “I can now open the hand laterally and fold it in two parts." He further revealed that he considers his body an “art exhibition". He is now looking forward to removing his index finger from his right hand to give it a different look.

The father-of-two got his first tattoo when he was 15 and has ever since spent about 40,000 reais (close to Rs 6.32 lakh) in modifying his body and covering himself with tattoos. When asked how did he get the idea to modify his hand, he replied that he keeps researching modifications that can be done with his body that he hasn’t executed until now. But as soon as the thought of splitting his hand into two came, he contacted his friend and got done with it.

Ribeiro recalled that his hand was divided into two parts after excess fat was removed and a total of three surgeries took place to finish the procedure. He claims that people see his hand and are amused, thinking it is interesting.

Ribeiro has more than 75 thousand followers on Instagram and he said that he often stops by when people want to take pictures with him. He said that they are never offended but always curious. The Brazilian said that he has not yet been approached by Guinness World Records and the current title holder for the world’s most modified man is Rolf Buchholz, a 62-year-old German man.

Ribeiro never ceases to amaze people with his courage to modify his body. He has even tattooed his eyeballs and looks like an other-worldly being. But rather than considering himself a misfit, he thinks of himself as a piece of art.

