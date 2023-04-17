Meet The Man, Who Created World Record By Staying Awake For 19 Days

In 1986, a person named Robert McDonald went 453 hours and 40 minutes (19 days) without sleeping. He was given the Guinness World Record for staying awake for the longest time. After McDonald’s achievement, Guinness stopped monitoring the record for the longest time to stay awake. They explained that due to the inherent dangers associated with sleep deprivation, they have stopped monitoring it now. They have also claimed that since then, no one is known to have broken McDonald’s dialogue.

According to a report from Unilad, the record was previously held by two 17-year-old students, Randy Gardner and Bruce McAllister. They both managed to stay awake for 264 hours (11 days) for their science project. In 2018, Bruce McAllister revealed in an interview that they were not wise in their younger days and didn’t understand the repercussions of not sleeping for so long. He also explained that it was Randy Gardner who took this challenge, and he was just present there.

He was observed by Dr. William Dement, a sleep researcher at Stanford University. While observing him, he kept Gardner occupied with late-night activities such as basketball and a trip to the arcade. He revealed that despite his lack of sleep, Gardner won every game of pinball at the arcade.

However, its not like Randy Gardner didn’t have any negative effects. Dr. Dement noted that Gardner’s analytical abilities, perception, motivation, memory, and motor control were all affected due to lack of sleep. He also suffered from hallucinations, delusions, and an extremely short attention span. He didn’t develop any long-lasting effects, but during his 60s, Randy Gardner developed insomnia.

After suffering from insomnia for almost a decade, he regained his ability to sleep, but it only improved to 6 hours per night.

In 2007, Tony Wright tried to break Randy Gardner’s record but could only manage to sleep for 266 hours. He further revealed the repercussions that his body and mind felt after being sleep deprived.

