Meet The Philippines Couple, Who Had Their Pre-wedding Photoshoot In Mud

Pre-wedding photoshoots are nothing short of amazing. You must have seen many such romantic shoots. The one we are talking about today is more bizarre than amazing. If you get to know the theme, your heart will definitely be full. Have you ever seen a couple romantically posing in the mud for their pre-wedding shoot? This is from the year 2021 when a Philippines couple broke the internet with this. Their pre-wedding photographs went viral on Facebook where they can be seen looking loved up in a rice field owned by the family of the bride. When asked about the photoshoot theme, the couple revealed they both grew up in a clan of farmers and hence the idea.

The name of the couple covered in mud is Johncee Gutierrez and Imee Borinaga. In an interview with Philstar Life, Imee said: “I’ve been longing to feature farming as a job that deserves due credit. I want others to see how difficult it is to get soaked in mud, plant rice straws under the scorching heat of the sun, and get back aches. Yet, despite everything, farmers can still live happily without complaining. That served as our inspiration for our prenup."

Advertisement

Johnson added, “Since it’s planting season or in Bisaya, we call it ‘random,’ we also wanted others to see how we conceptualised the planting season in a photo shoot."

It may have appeared difficult to pull off because they were covered in mud throughout the session, but the couple revealed that it was a simple feat. “The only challenge was the fact that I become timid in front of people I’ve just met, but I love how it turned out to be so natural," Imee said. “We just acted natural, as seen in our photos, and let our photographer do his thing while we seized the moment," Johnson recalled.

Imee’s marriage proposal from Johncee was as straightforward as their pre-wedding photos. They got engaged in October 2019 after being together for 14 months. Imee said with a laugh, “He just blurted out on our anniversary that he would love to marry me and I just said yes. I thought it was a joke, but it turned out it was not."

Advertisement

“It was both a mutual decision between us. No extraordinary engagement session, just pure happiness, and real emotions," mused Johncee, adding that they are looking to get hitched this year. “We love to be in each other’s company so bad to the point that I can’t imagine my future without her," he summed up.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here