If you have watched the Boss Baby movies, you must be acquainted with a cute bundle of tenderness all dressed up to look like an adult with golden watches and other accessories. Well, toddlers in real life certainly cannot act like the Boss Baby but there is nothing that stops them from dressing like him. A mother seems to have taken inspiration from the movie and has been making her toddler don tattoos and golden chains, making him look like a boss.

Shamekia Morris began applying fake tattoos to her son Treylin when he was just six months old. Shamekia, a Florida-born fashion designer by trade, adored dressing up the infant in this manner. On the delicate body of the infant, you will see a lot of creative tattoos. In addition, Shamekia has made the toddler look so fashionable with her gold and silver bracelet and chain that bystanders find it bizarre. Additionally, the child owns hundreds of pieces of shoes and clothing.

Although a section of people finds Treylin to be adorable, his mother Shameika says that she receives a lot of hate, according to an interview she gave to Truly. They criticise and judge her but Shameika says she does not care because this is the lifestyle that she enjoys. She also says that people are unable to understand that the tattoos on her baby are not real but fake art. The child is also famous on social media. While he has millions of followers on Instagram, his videos are also well-liked on Tiktok. Earlier the family also did not like the tattoo on the child’s body, but now whenever the baby goes out, they like the attention they get.

