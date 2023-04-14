Meet The Woman Who Called Her Husband ‘Bhaiya’ Before They Got Married

With the changing times, people are changing their narratives about certain notions. Some instances still raise a few eyebrows, and this video is one of them. The clip unveils a couple’s back story, alongside their present moments. In the video, the girl confessed how she used to call her now-husband ‘bhaiya’ for 8 years, before dating. She even said that they both are relatives, but didn’t explain in detail how exactly they are related. The clip is now trending on social media. This is not the first time. We often see videos and pictures that take the internet by storm.

The clip has been posted by an Instagram account named Vini & Jai. They often post photos and clips, which gain traction among users. A few days ago, the duo posted a video in which Vini can be seen sharing the story of their long-distance relationship. Be it posting videos of their clips or that of their baby, the couple always manages to make strides on the internet. Without a doubt, the duo has proved that love has no boundaries. Their videos and pictures are often a treat to watch. Some time back, the couple shared a slew of pictures of their little one and it became viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Now coming back to the recent clip, Vinni captioned it: “We are relatives and because of our age gap I used to call him bhaiya for years. Hence bhaiya to Saiyan". The text of the video reads, “From calling him Bhaiya for 8 years… Getting married and having a baby with him".

So far the video has garnered over 4.9 million views and is still increasing. Social media users have commented on the video. One user commented, “This is not funny. I am feeling awkward". Another user wrote, “Calling bhaiya is not a relation. Bhaiya can be called someone who is older than you! But the caption to the world was not needed, didn’t come out too well". The third user added, “Bad choice of words I’ll say". One user also commented, “Don’t tell me you are actual cousins or something".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here