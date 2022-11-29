Meet Tirupathi 'Thatha', a 94-year-old Man Running an Inclusive Old-Age Home in Tamil Nadu

Tirupathi, a 94-year-old man from Tamil Nadu’s Kunthalapatti village near Virudhunagar district, is setting a stellar example for people around him. He fought in the British Indian Army as a young man, and was, at one point, shot in the chest. He suffered with the injury for a very long time and retired. Now, as he nears 100 years in age, he has been managing an old-age home in the village for the past 25 years.

Speaking to News18, Tirupathi said, “I was shot when I was in the army during the Kashmir war. Following my departure from the army, I came back to my hometown in Tamil Nadu and I studied, passed the exam, and started working as a Commercial Tax Officer. I have seven daughters and sons and 27 grandchildren but no one looked after me after my wife’s demise in 1990. I made the decision to leave home and enroll in a nearby nursing home after consulting a friend.

“On the grounds of my community, I was refused admission. That day, I made the decision to build an old-age home where senior citizens from all castes might reside, and built a home on my own agriculture land in 2001." For the past 25 years, he has been running the old-age home all by himself.

The one request that the 94-year-old had was for a bus stop in front of the old-age home as the elderly find it challenging to go to the bus terminal. He also said that despite making numerous unsuccessful attempts to obtain support for a bus stop, he is still seeking for the help they need in this regard.

Tirupathi thatha (grandfather) added that he prefers to manage the old-age home with his pensions and would accept help in developing the home’s infrastructure rather than accept donations. “I sold some of my personal land and set aside Rs 10 lakh for each of my three daughters and four sons. I currently receive a total of Rs 1 lakh per month in pensions from the Military Service Pension, the War Injury Pension, and the Commercial Tax Officer Pension," Tirupathi said.

Nimmi, an elderly woman who is a resident of Ernakulam, Kerala, does the cooking for the residents at the home. She said that she had to leave her home four years ago due to family issues, and that the home has been her shelter ever since.

(With inputs from Alageeswaran)

