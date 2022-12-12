Home » BUZZ » Meghan Markle Trolled For Joking About Curtsying to Queen, Twitter Comes to Defence

Meghan Markle Trolled For Joking About Curtsying to Queen, Twitter Comes to Defence

Meghan Markle joked in Netflix docuseries 'Harry and Meghan' about how she did not know how to properly curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II when she first met her.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 10:36 IST

International

Meghan Markle gets trolled on Twitter. (Netflix screengrab)
Meghan Markle gets trolled on Twitter. (Netflix screengrab)

Meghan Markle, ever since her marriage with Prince Harry and everything that followed with regard to the British royal family thereafter, has been on the receiving end of misogynistic and racist attacks on social media. After the new Netflix docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’ dropped, the controversy around the couple gained renewed momentum. During an episode, Meghan and Harry spoke about how she did not know the proper way to curtsy when meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.

Meghan spoke about how she didn’t know that she was about to meet the Queen, with Harry quipping about how he didn’t know how to tell someone that they would have to bow down to his grandmother. Meghan went on to jokingly demonstrate the curtsy she did and shared how she was later told that she had done “great". However, many on Twitter began to troll her over the clip, and many came to her defence.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, Harry and Meghan shared how they met over Instagram. “I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of them, like a Snapchat…" Harry explained while Meghan giggled. She had on the Snapchat filter with the dog ears. “That was what he saw of me," she joked. “That was the first thing."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 12, 2022, 10:36 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 10:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos