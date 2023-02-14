How to start a conversation with someone who has been on your waiting list for the longest time now? So many websites and experts have their takes on how to come up with the best openers using clever questions or quips. However, sometimes, it’s the real-time events that give the much-needed cues to the youngsters who are driven in this age of digital conversations and online dating. One such thing recently happened with a girl when a boy tried to make a smooth move to talk to her that made Twitter ‘smell’ his win. Hence, they were left with no other option but to take notes!

Twitter user, Mehak, posted about a guy who replied to her Instagram story with a witty comment that worked as a perfect icebreaker for him. Her screengrab showed the boy ‘Direct Messaging’ (DMing) her on the photo-sharing platform. Replying to her casual IG story, the boy wrote, “Mehak tu tution mai aane wali Mehak hai na? (Mehak, are you the fragrance that fascinates me in the tution?)" He followed the comment with a laughing emoji to sound less flirty and funnier! This made Mehak share it online and teach boys how to open a conversation with a smooth move.

“hi hello is so mid “tu meri tuition me aane wali mehak hi haina" that’s how it’s done kids," read her caption on the blue bird app.

This excited the internet users as one of them wrote, “Took notes, might need this later lol". Another one commented, “Smoothest way to slide into DMs". “After baspan ka pyar, here comes tusan ka pyar," quipped the third one.

Some even wanted to know how it ended and asked, “Did you accept?". Meanwhile, another one remarked, “Are you the mehak from his tuition tho?"

