Internet is brimming with posts featuring Lata Mangeshkar’s classic Hindi song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. It has taken the internet by storm and made many celebrities and influencers groove to its beats. The track became viral when a girl from Pakistan named Ayesha danced gracefully to it at a wedding ceremony.

Ever since then, there have been several versions of the song that have flooded the internet. Now, a dancer duo is winning hearts on the internet with their energetic and synchronized performance to the peppy beats. The video will definitely make you want to try out the steps. The original song by Lata Mangeshkar is from the 1954 Nagin film starring stars like Pradeep Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Sulochana, and Jeevan.

The now-viral clip shows professional dancers, Bharat Madaan and Vaibhav Dixit shaking a leg to Vicky Singh’s version of Mera Dil. The video was shared on January 15 and has received seven million views on Instagram. Many could not hold back their excitement and flooded the comment section with compliments.

Advertisement

Check it out:

One of the social media users wrote, “Insanely awesome." Another said they rewatched the video multiple times. “My god. I have seen it so many times. Superb!" the comment read. One more complimented their performance and said, “Flawless and graceful. Kuch bhi kahoon kam hai tum dono ke liye (My words are falling short to describe you both)."

A user reacted with fire emoticons and wrote, “Wow aag laga diye bhai jaan (you have set the stage on fire with the performance)."

Advertisement

Such is the craze of the song, that earlier a YouTuber gave it a Bhojpuri. The song was named UPSC Wala Love. The video begins with Ayesha grooving to the intro of the song and soon Gypsisol Rohit makes an entry holding the mic in his hand. It goes on to give glimpses of Ayesha’s dance and Rohit rapping to the music.

The video garnered a lot of attention on the internet and social media users were left impressed by the effortless rap.

In case you need to refresh your memory, here is the video of Ayesha that started it all-

What are your thoughts on this song?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here