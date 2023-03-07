Masturbation is a personal choice that experts suggest is helpful in reducing stress and boosting other health factors. But did you know that frequent ejaculation can also prevent a man from developing prostate cancer? It has been proved in research done by Harvard University. The study, published in the journal European Urology in 2016, suggests that men who ejaculate about 21 times a month can beat the odds of being diagnosed with prostate cancer by 33 percent. To discover the results, researchers studied a population of 31,925 men by sending them a questionnaire about how often they indulge in masturbating.

The research lasted over a period of 18 years when the team tracked down how many among the specified population ended up suffering from prostate cancer. During the entire study, the men were assessed at three different times, a year before the questionnaire was handed over, in their 20s, and once again in their 40s. The conclusion of the study recorded that men who ejaculated frequently showed lower rates of developing prostate cancer.

It is important to note that even after reaching the conclusion, the experts have not entirely understood why orgasms are significant for better health. As per the research, frequent ejaculation in men helps them to flush out bacteria and toxins that might build up in the prostate. However, the experts also highlighted that masturbation isn’t the only way to keep prostate cancer at bay.

There are other ways to improve physical health that includes eating a healthy diet filled with organic produce, sleeping eight hours a day along with indulging in plenty of exercise. Experts also suggest following a plant-based diet including fish rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. Researcher Ian Kerner, in the study, encouraged everyone to, “consume red foods such as tomatoes that are rich in lycopene, as well as soy products that contain isoflavones, along with getting regular physicals that include a prostate exam, and plenty of exercises."

While talking about the benefits of masturbation beyond prostate flush, the expert added, “It’s an opportunity to engage in self-care. Masturbation can also be a healthy distraction mechanism and a natural way of regulating anxiety."

Prostate cancer is one of the most prominent forms of cancer in males.

