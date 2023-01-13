'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' Girl Vibes on Badshah's 'Players' in Viral Video

Pakistani girl Ayesha, who rose to fame with her dance performance to a remix version of Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, has once again left the internet buzzing. Since her viral video, Ayesha has created a sizable following on social media. Now, the internet sensation has once again won hearts as she grooved and lip-synced to Badshah and Karan Aujla’s song Players. Ayesha can be seen lip-syncing to the song’s opening words in the Instagram video, where she’s wearing an ethnic outfit. Ayesha changes into new outfits and shows some groovy motions as the music progresses. Along with the video, she also penned a caption that read, “Paranda Nai Prada Chahida (don’t need paranda, need Prada)."

The post has amassed over one lakh likes ever since it was shared online. Several social media users went on to laud Ayesha for her performance. One of the users wrote, “You have once again gone viral. Amazing". Another user wrote, “Lots of love and more power to you, keep doing what you love." A user added, “Uff, just like the way you groove. All of your videos are too good, keep going". Several other users commented with hearts, fire, heart-struck, fire-struck, smiley and a hand in a heart shape emoticon.

The song Players is the first-ever collaboration of rapper Badshah and Karan Aujla. The much-liked song is from Badshah’s new album titled 3:00 AM Sessions. Apart from Badshah and Karan, Players also has Devika Badyal’s vocals in the female segment. Further, Elwa Saleh is the female lead in the song. Aditya Dev did the mix and master, Rupan Bal directed the video, and Tex and Rajat Batta did the choreography. The peppy track has amassed over 19 million views since its release. Watch the video below.

Ayesha, on the other hand, is not an avid Instagram user. The social media sensation usually prefers using Tik Tok over Instagram. She frequently updates her followers on her day-to-day activities. Despite having only 12 Instagram posts, she has over 6.8 lakh followers. However, the videos posted on her social media handle garnered several million views within a few days of being shared online.

