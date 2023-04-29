Mermaid Statue In Southern Italy Sparks Outrage For Being ‘Provocative’

The placement of a mermaid statue in the fishing village of Pugalia in southern Italy has sparked controversy due to its “provocative" nature. Created by students from the Luigi Rosso art school in Monopoli, the statue was positioned in a square named after the renowned scientist Rita Levi-Montalcini. Even though the artwork is yet to be officially inaugurated, photos of it during installation have been widely shared on social media, drawing criticism and ridicule.

Italian actress Tiziana Schiavarelli voiced her concerns on Instagram after a friend in Monopoli expressed doubts about the appropriateness of the statue. In an Instagram post, Tiziana Schiavarelli wrote in Italian, “At first glance, it doesn’t seem to represent the image of the famous scientist… Rather, it seems like a mermaid with two silicone breasts to report to the surgeon and above all an enormous ass never seen on a mermaid. At least not on the ones I know."

The actress further clarified that she did not intend to offend the creators of the artwork or the Monopoli municipal administration.

As reported by The Guardian, the headteacher of Luigi Rosso art school, Adolfo Marciano, came to the defence of the controversial mermaid statue created by his students. He believes the statue is a “tribute to the great majority of women who are curvy."

He also revealed that the mayor of Monopoli had commissioned his students to create multiple statues for the town, including one that was to be inspired by the theme of the sea.

According to Marciano, the idea for the mermaid statue came from the students themselves. After the council approved the model, the students proceeded with the final sculpture, which was then placed in the square. He viewed the artwork as a representation of reality, particularly of the female body.

Adolfo Marciano also commented on the unrealistic portrayal of women in the media, and how the mermaid represents a more realistic depiction of the female body. He stated that it would have been inappropriate if they had created a statue of an extremely skinny woman, as it would not have been a reflection of reality.

According to Beppe, a resident of Monopoli, the mermaid sculpture has sparked much discussion in recent days, with some people finding it “too provocative." He expressed disappointment at the criticism, stating that the “art students deserve to be praised instead of criticised."

On Monday, a statue created by the same students to honour the victims of workplace accidents will be revealed.

