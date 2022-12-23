Messi-Ronaldo Chess Pic to Dhoni Dancing: Viral Moments in Sports That Moved the Internet in 2022

Nowadays, Sports are not just about the game but many other things that make it interesting to watch. It’s the game on-field as well as off-field that gives people several moments to remember. 2022 also brought some amazing moments which caught people in the ‘drama’ of sports. Some iconic moments like Lionel Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy, Roger Federer bidding goodbye to tennis, etc., have made headlines for being the most memorable of all. However, there have been various occurrences that did justice to this ‘virally-driven’ era due to their unusual, bizarre, or once-in-a-lifetime nature. From Messi and Ronaldo appearing in a single picture to pitch invader Jarvo 69 being tackled by security guards in Twickenham stadium, the year gave us a series of moments that created a buzz on the internet.

As we move closer to the year’s end, it’s time to look back at the viral moments that occurred in sports in 2022.

Messi and Ronaldo in Single Pic for Louis Vuitton

Considered to be long-term rivals, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo came together for Louis Vuitton’s advertising campaign and gave out an iconic picture of them posing together as playing chess on a chequered bag from the brand. The picture, captioned, “Victory is a State of Mind" became one of the most-liked images on Instagram. The photo of the rare joint collab of the football legends broke the internet like anything! It was shared by Messi and Ronaldo on November 19.

Pitch Invader Jarvo 69 in Action in Twickenham

Jarvo 69 ensures that he follows the drill of infiltrating sports pitches even after being caught several times. The pitch invader tried his luck another time in March this year when he tried to join the England team as they sang their national anthem ahead of the Six Nations clash with Ireland. However, he saw his luck run out soon as he was tackled by the security that took him out of the ground immediately. Daniel Jarvis or Jarvo 69, who describes himself as a comedian and prankster, has made his way into a number of sports events like cricket and football.

Francisco Lindor’s Daughter Calls for ‘Buck’

This video was too cute to be missed and how! It was during the press conference following New York Mets’ 7-3 win over the Padres in the NL Wild Card Series when baseball shortstop Francisco Lindor’s daughter kept calling for American baseball manager, Buck Showalter, in an aww-dorable video. The Puerto Rican baseball player was accompanied by his daughter, Kalina, who called for “Buck" while pointing off the camera to which her father replied, “Yeah, Buck left. She loves Buck." The child stole the show in no time as her clip went viral in October and melted the hearts of several users.

Captain Cool’s Never-Seen-Before Dance

MSDians were left open-mouthed the moment they saw the cricket legend shaking his leg at a party along with Hardik Pandya and rapper Badshah. In the video posted by the Indian all-rounder, MS Dhoni could be seen learning steps from Pandya on different Bollywood songs. Fans couldn’t believe their eyes watching Dhoni going over and above his behaviour and coming out in public rocking the floor like no other. The clip was shared in late November by Pandya, who led Team India in a 1-0 series victory over New Zealand.

Salt Bae Crashing 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Lionel Messi lifted the coveted World Cup trophy for Argentina on December 18 after they defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout. While the players were rejoicing in their spectacular victory, a Turkish celebrity chef, commonly known as Salt Bae, crashed the pitch and started posing with the World Cup trophy as well as with the players. This angered online fans who questioned the chef for breaching the FIFA protocols. He was then banned in the 2023 US Open Cup Final.

Sports is no less than a thriller movie that gives its admirers ‘unexpected’ moments, leaving them engaged or just enraged (sometimes). It’s the moments like this that make it action-packed in all sense!

