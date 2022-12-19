Messi vs Mbappe Show at FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Has Fans Bowing Down With Memes

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory yesterday at the FIFA World Cup as the world held its breath for a while. Argentina recorded a historic win over France even as the latter team’s Kylian Mbappe, Messi’s club teammate, put up an immense show with a thrilling hat-trick. The match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time.

In fact, Mbappe beat out Messi to win the golden boot at the tournament for his iconic performance. Football fans all over the world were in awe of the Messi vs Mbappe show. These memes are proof.

Mbappe pulled France back in the game with two quick goals in the 80th and the 81st minutes. When things were not going France’s way, Mbappe scored the first goal from the penalty spot to score the first goal for the team and inside two minutes he found another one to level the game. His hat-trick helped France fight back from 2-0 down and then 3-2 behind as the final finished level at 3-3 after extra-time before Argentina prevailed in a penalty shoot-out.

