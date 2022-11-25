'Metro Man' Guiding Fans to Station at FIFA World Cup 2022 is Internet's New Hero

The football fever is high because of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Several clips are making rounds on social media, with people celebrating the games in their own way. Now, in a clip posted on Twitter, Internet users are enjoying the catchy style of whom they have dubbed as the ‘Metro Man’.

He can be seen sitting at a bench outside a metro station in Qatar as he chants the word “metro” to guide football fans to the metro station. Bystanders were seen chanting back “metro” between the Metro Man’s chants at a catchy beat.

Check out the video here:

Social media users were amused by the catchy style. A few remarked about how the man had to keep repeating the word over and over again. Others still said they enjoyed watching this man on other social media channels like TikTok. “This man has been all over my for you page. He is so funny,” a Twitter user wrote.

A second tweet read, “A scene unique to the world cup. A call occurred between the staff who was guiding to the subway station and the bystanders. Everyone seems to be in high spirits and having fun.”

“The most trending African man in the world,” wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, an unusual leave application had gone viral over Twitter. A few children from Nochad Higher Secondary School (NHSS) near Perambra, Kerala had submitted this leave application requesting they could enjoy a day off to watch Messi’s Argentina play against Saudi Arabia. The ‘signed’ leave application was addressed to the headmaster of the school. The heading on it read, “Argentina Fans NHSS''. It was filled with the names and signatures of Grade 9 students. The tweet read, “Messi owns the streets here.” It also revealed that the school authorities had granted students leave. Well, the match, which was held on November 22, turned out to be a big upset as Messi-led side lost the game 2-1. NExt, Argentina will look to redeem themselves in Sunday's clash against Mexico.

Which football team are you rooting for in this FIFA World Cup?

