Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn’t Stand' Barack Obama For 10 Years Of Their Marriage

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama met her husband and ex-US president Barack Obama back in 1989. The couple tied the knot in 1992. This year the duo celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in October. While their love story appears to be nothing less than a fairytale but just like every couple the two have had their fair share of ups and down. Michelle Obama, who is known for voicing her opinions boldly, in a recent interaction admitted that being in a 3-decade-long marriage wasn’t easy for her. She revealed struggling with marital problems for 10 years shortly after the birth of their daughters Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24.

During a conversation with Revolt TV, Michelle stated how people might assume she’s being ‘catty’ by disclosing the problem but clarified that the issue originated from a realization of not feeling ‘even’. “People think I’m being catty by saying this: It’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little," she said.

She highlighted she was looking after her kids while her husband was building his political career. “For 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like: ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,’" said Michelle.

The former first lady is of the belief that marriage can never be 50/50. She spoke of times when she has given 70 while the former US president could only deliver 30 per cent into the marriage. They’ve faced situations when the number turned to 60-40. But she clarified, “I would take 10 bad years over 30, it’s just how you look at it. And people give up … ‘Five years, I can’t take it.’" Michelle Obama asserted that during times of struggle and disagreement, partners must know their person and like them for who they are.

She explained she could be mad at her husband but still look at him and feel, “I’m not happy with you, but I respect you. I don’t agree with you, but you’re still a kind, smart person." She highlighted that feelings will change over time but it is the people in the relationship that need to put effort to make it work.

Michelle Obama spoke about the decade-long marital imbalance while speaking to Kelly Rowland, Winnie Harlow, Tina Knowles-Lawson (Beyonce’s mother), and H.E.R. in a round table forum.

