Michigan Student Proposes to College Lover During Graduation Ceremony, Video Leaves Twitter in Awe

Proposals and graduations are both stressful events. There is pressure of getting it just right and posing the correct way for quick snaps. This young man decided to combine both events to propose to his college sweetheart. If this is not chaotically genius, what is? The newly graduated student David Shoemaker could be seen bringing his girlfriend to the centre of the stage. Ryann looks genuinely confused at first, before David drops to one knee. He proposes to Ryann as she bursts into tears of joy and accepts his proposal with a sweet kiss. As nervous as David might be, all that disappears and he can be seen smiling along with Ryann.

Whether a public proposal is something to look forward to or simply cringe-worthy, social media users could not be of one mind. To a few, it seemed like a way to get the woman to say yes. While for others it was a genuinely sweet moment shared between the couples. “And I can’t even get a text back," wrote an Instagram user.

Another comment read, “I think people that do these kinds of proposals do it because they’re not absolutely certain they’ll get a ‘yes’."

“I am just looking at the dude in the back. He was so into the scene. Love that for him," write a user.

The students are from Central Michigan University. The clip was captured during the winter commencement ceremony on December 17. The University on its Facebook handle congratulated the young couple. They mentioned that Ryann and David had met in the Towers residence halls. Back then, David was working at the front desk.

Meanwhile, grand public proposals do not seem all that uncommon. In a similar incident, a man proposed to his girlfriend during the T20 World Cup. The proposal took place during India’s match against the Netherlands. Seems like the crowd was not only cheering for Team India.

Are you team public proposals or team private proposals?

