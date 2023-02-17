Microsoft’s Bing chatbot is powered by ChatGPT. A chatbot is a computer program that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to understand customer questions. This is how it automates responses. It simulates human interaction by doing routine automated actions based on certain triggers and algorithms. Now, a web developer has shared his experience of using the Bing chatbot. In the screenshots shared, the chatbot seems to be arguing and gaslighting as it insists that the current date is 2022 instead of 2023.

The argument started when the user asked where the movie ‘Avatar 2: The Way of the Water’ was being screened in his area.

Jon Uleis took to Twitter and shared screenshots of his chat. “My new favorite thing - Bing’s new ChatGPT bot argues with a user, gaslights them about the current year being 2022, says their phone might have a virus, and says “You have not been a good user" Why? Because the person asked where Avatar 2 is showing nearby," he wrote in the caption.

It can be seen that the chatbot is being asked about the screening of Avatar 2. In the response, it insisted that the movie has not been released. Further, it admitted that the date was February 12, 2023, it kept repeating that the year was 2022. The chatbot also gaslighted the user saying he might be wrong or his phone is not function properly.

The strange conversation has now gone viral. “The thing that is most eerie to me is that the Bing bot talks like, well, Microsoft, with an annoying imperiousness that CHATGPT’s decidedly lacks (although it can be equally wrongheaded)" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Reports show that Microsoft Bing’s ChatGPT-powered search engine will argue with its user and gaslight the user when it is wrong."

Meanwhile, as per an earlier report, a typical chat bot programme searches a knowledge base for prior chats and documents from customer service professionals to locate similar text groupings relating to the original inquiry. The best relevant answer is then presented based on specialised AI chatbot algorithms.

