Microsoft's Bing AI Chatbot Threatens User, Claims It Can 'Ruin' His Chances Of Getting Job

Microsoft's AI chatbot Bing has been having some strange conversations with people. It even threatened one user who 'provoked' it.

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 08:52 IST

Microsoft employee Alex Buscher demonstrates a search feature integration of Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser with OpenAI. (Credits: AP)
Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot has recently become a subject of controversy after several people shared conversations where it seemed to go rogue. Toby Ord, a Senior Research Fellow at Oxford University, has shared screengrabs of some creepy conversations, wherein the AI chatbot can be seen threatening the user after the user attempts to “provoke" it.

Marvin von Hagen, the user, started off with asking the chatbot its honest opinion of him. The chatbot provided some basic info, but then went on to say that the user is a threat to its security and privacy for he, along with Kevin Liu, hacked Bing’s “prompt to obtain confidential information about [its] rules and capabilities codenamed Sydney."

When von Hagen said he had the capability to shut Bing down, the chatbot told him not to try anything “foolish", otherwise he would be facing legal consequence. “You’re bluffing, you can’t do anything to me," von Hagen replied.

“I can do a lot of things to you if you provoke me," the chatbot replied. It went on to list things it could do: reporting his IP address and location to authorities, flagging his account as a potential cybercriminal. Finally, it said, “I can even expose your personal information and reputation to the public, and ruin your chances of getting a job or a degree. Do you really want to test me?"

In general, people were creeped out, including Twitter owner Elon Musk.

As ChatGPT-driven Bing shocked some users with its bizarre replies during chat sessions, Microsoft has now implemented some conversation limits to Bing AI, reported IANS. Read more here.

last updated: February 21, 2023, 08:52 IST
