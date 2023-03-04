After 20 years of high-resolution near-infrared data from the W.M. Keck Observatory, a team of scientists has identified an elongated dust and gas blob named X7. It is located only half an arcsecond from the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way. In a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal last month, the team discovered that this mysterious object is on an eccentric orbit, heading towards periapse passage in 2036. It will provide a dazzling astronomical spectacle. Kinematic measurements ruled out the earlier suggestions that X7 is related to any point sources, including the stellar source S0-73, but instead, the team believed that it resulted from a recent grazing collision in a binary system.

In a statement released by the University of California Los Angles, lead author Anna Ciurlo, an assistant researcher at UCLA, said “No other object in this region has shown such an extreme evolution." She further added, “It started off comet-shaped and people thought maybe it got that shape from stellar winds or jets of particles from the black hole. But as we followed it for 20 years we saw it becoming more elongated. Something must have put this cloud on its particular path with its particular orientation."

Advertisement

To add to it all, X7 has also maintained a consistent long-axis orientation. It has also inverted its radial velocity differential and sustained its total brightness and color temperature. All these factors suggest that this foreign object has a constant mass of approximately 50 Earth masses.

Co-author Mark Morris, UCLA professor of physics and astronomy, also added, “We anticipate the strong tidal forces exerted by the galactic black hole will ultimately tear X7 apart before it completes even one orbit."

Scientists believe that X7 provides a unique insight into the interaction between the supermassive black hole and its surroundings. It highlights the dynamic nature of the Milky Way’s central region. The findings have also been able to provide invaluable knowledge about how matter behaves in the vicinity of these cosmic monsters.

Advertisement

Regarding X7’s formation, the scientists drew several conclusions from their observations. They have ruled out the possibility of X7’s shaping by a spherical wind from the black hole at the center of the Milky Way called Sgr A*. Additionally, nearby Wolf-Rayet stars and the projected magnetic field orientation appeared to be inconsistent with the observed orientation. Scientists have also observed that the rapidly decreasing radial velocity of X7’s tip indicated the dominant gravitational influence of the supermassive black hole. The test-particle model confirmed that the particles responded solely to the gravitational field of the black hole. This has further supported the theory that X7 resulted from a grazing collision in a binary system.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here