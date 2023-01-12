Mind-bending Video Shows How Light Plays a Key Role in Camera’s Capture Rate

Photography has become so widespread that even children nowadays are interested in understanding how to handle a camera and take a keen interest in learning about taking snaps on the device. Even mobile phones have got the features to capture incredible pictures using their advanced in-built cameras. However, you would’ve often heard people asking to check the light before clicking a photograph but did you know that light plays a key role in the camera’s capture rate? This 10-second video will show you how the amount of light decides the range of the camera’s capture rate.

In the video, shared by Science is Amazing on Twitter, it was explained how the motion changes when an object is shifted from an area of low or no light to an area with more light. The caption of the short clip read, “An Example of how Cameras capture Rate Changes due to the amount of Light being let into the camera!" A scale was used to show the speed at which it bends and comes back to its place which highlighted the light factor used in a camera. The ‘mind-bending’ video amassed more than 25K views on the micro-blogging site.

Advertisement

In 2019, a mind-boggling video captured the speed of light in slow motion. Optical researchers at the California Institute of Technology built the world’s fastest camera to could capture 10 trillion frames per second. They demonstrated the camera’s capabilities by filming a laser beam that passed through a bottle of milk. Known as T-CUP, the camera was first specified in an October 2018 paper in the journal Light: Science and Applications and was developed to film ultrashort laser pulses in detail. Unlike the cameras in mobile phones which are two-dimensional, T-CUP was a type of steak camera that would record images in single dimension.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here