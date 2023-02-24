Mindhunter Season 3 is Not Happening And Fans Are Visibly Furious

David Fincher, producer of ‘Mindhunter’ has finally provided fans with an update on season three. Fincher has more or less confirmed that season three will most probably not happen. “It’s a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn’t attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment," said the producer. Twitterati seemed to be quite upset with the news as many took to the bluebird app and expressed their sadness.

At the start of 2020, it was reported that Mindhunter actors Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv were being released from their contracts as the third season of the show was being put on an “indefinite hold" because Fincher was busy working on his new feature Mank.

A mix of fact and fiction, Mindhunter is based on the true story of the man who pioneered the science of profiling serial killers. Holden Ford (essayed by Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (essayed by Holt McCallany) were back with the second season of the show as they continued to explore the world of crime by interviewing serial killers.

