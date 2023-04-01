Mini Truck Carrying Message On Feminism Has Everyone Talking

A picture speaks a thousand words, but sometimes it can leave you scratching your head too. Case in point: a photo of a vehicle with an unusual message written on its back has gone viral on Twitter, and it’s not what you’d expect. The image shows a white mini truck with the words “Bade Hokar Feminist Banunga" boldly painted on the rear of it. The message roughly translates to “When I grow up, I will become a feminist." It’s not clear who owns the vehicle or where the picture was taken, but one thing is for sure - this vehicle has become an unexpected internet sensation. The Twitter user who shared this snap wrote, “I wish I was making this up."

Social media users are now debating the meaning and intent behind the statement, with some wondering why others are thinking this is a bad idea, while others were amused by the message and concluded this must have been a vehicle in Delhi. Either way, it is definitely a conversation starter. The image has sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with users sharing what they think about it. A user wrote, “I don’t understand why is this a bad thing?"

“We might see pronouns mentioned in the near future as well," read a tweet.

Another user tweeted, “This is why I can’t leave Delhi."

A comment read, “North India never ceases to surprise."

This is not the only message on the back of a vehicle that has caught the attention of people. A challenging message that has been circulating on the internet involves an alphanumeric bilingual message on the rear side of a vehicle. The goal is for viewers to decode the message within 12 seconds. The message contains Hindi letters at the beginning and end, with English letters and numbers in between. This puzzle has been perplexing people for a while now.

Initially, the message may seem like a random assortment of letters and numbers, making it hard to understand. However, the key to decoding the message is to see the alphanumeric code as a statement in a single language. The Hindi words and letters should remain untouched, while everything else should be converted to Hindi. For instance, 2½ should be read as Dhai, G1 should be read as Jeevan, and ½ should be read as aadha.

Once this conversion is complete, the message can be read and understood as “Padhai Jeevan ka aadhar hai". The message conveyed by the puzzle is that education is critical for leading a good life.

This challenge has been making the rounds on the internet, and it’s a fun way to test one’s decoding skills.

