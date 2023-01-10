'Miraculous': MrBeast Once Averted a Rs 15 Crore Bitcoin Robbery Even as The Key Was Right in Front of Robbers

Did you know MrBeast learned the valuable lesson of never writing down his bitcoin password after he nearly averted having $2 million (approximately Rs 15 crore) stolen from him? The top-subscribed YouTuber recalled being robbed when he attended an interview on the YouTube channel Flagrant. When asked about his ‘detachment’ from money, the YouTuber clarified that it is liking toward material objects like fancy cars, and luxurious and designer clothes that he deems pointless. And it was because his wardrobe was filled with designer clothes that a thief broke into his home.

When MrBeast noticed his front door had been kicked in, he was already sure that he has lost all his bitcoins. He saw his TV, clothes, and other possessions even the blanket of his bed had been taken. However, MrBeast wasn’t concerned about those, all he thought about was the money that he had spent on purchasing Bitcoins. Though his cryptocurrency was protected by a password, the YouTuber made the mistake of leaving his private key written on his laptop. “I had a laptop, and [right next to it] was written my private key. It just said ‘Bitcoin private key’," he said while remembering the robbery.

Advertisement

He added how he had publicized his ownership of the cryptocurrency via Twitter. Reportedly, he had earned $2 million in the cryptocurrency after its value skyrocketed. During the robbery, every dollar of the money was under his name and he was convinced that it would all be gone. MrBeast recalled feeling stressed and on the verge of crying when he fired up his computer’s desktop. To his surprise, his cryptocurrency was still safe and he immediately moved it into a more secure location. He laughed at the incident and cursed the thief, “That robber’s a f**king moron. He’s busy stealing my TV, my f**king blanket, instead of the f**king Bitcoin that was sitting right there," he continued.

Comedian Andrew Schulz, Akaash Singh, Mark Gagnon, and AlexxMedia were present during the Flagrant interview of MrBeast. During the interaction, he also spoke about his past relationship, obsessions, and his unattractiveness toward materialistic life.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here